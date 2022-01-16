Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 10.36% of Dine Brands Global worth $144,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $72.26 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.