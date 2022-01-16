Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

