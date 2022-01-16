Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

