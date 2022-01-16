Creative Planning Purchases 1,973 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.06 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

