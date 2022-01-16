Creative Planning Purchases 33,024 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

