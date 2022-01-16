RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

