Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 181,000 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 42,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.98 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

