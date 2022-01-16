Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 47,600 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of WNS worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

