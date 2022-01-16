Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 40,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

