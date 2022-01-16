Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

