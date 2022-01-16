Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 57.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

SPGI stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day moving average is $445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

