First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

