Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,903 shares of company stock valued at $207,007. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.