First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $112.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

