Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 131 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

VMW opened at $125.18 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.