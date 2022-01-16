Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

