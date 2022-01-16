Inspire Investing LLC Sells 11,088 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.