Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,918,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

