9,263 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

