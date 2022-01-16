Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Snap-on worth $991,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.13 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

