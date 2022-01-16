BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,053,388 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.72% of UGI worth $1,044,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,358.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

