BlackRock Inc. Sells 731,093 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.71% of Robert Half International worth $1,084,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.