MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,276,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of MGM Resorts International worth $1,133,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.