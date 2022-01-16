Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,065 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.