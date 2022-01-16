DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $3.63 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $1,496.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003355 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010579 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,622,340 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

