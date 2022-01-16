PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $241,790.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.65 or 0.07723013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.42 or 1.00138744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008365 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.