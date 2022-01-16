PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.11 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $76.02 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00386128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008845 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.91 or 0.01255704 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

