-$0.63 EPS Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.03. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 8,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 326,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

