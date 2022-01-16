Solanium (SLIM) Hits Market Cap of $100.90 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004074 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $100.90 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars.

