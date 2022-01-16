Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $250.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALIZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Allianz stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

