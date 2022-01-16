Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $473.70

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 473.70 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 419.59 ($5.70). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.70), with a volume of 2,773 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 473.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.
Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)
Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.