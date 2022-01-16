Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $473.70

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 473.70 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 419.59 ($5.70). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.70), with a volume of 2,773 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 473.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,423.92). Also, insider Simon King purchased 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £24,866.34 ($33,753.69).

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

