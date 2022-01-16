Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 602 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

