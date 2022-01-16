Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$1.01. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 3,038 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

About Inscape (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

