Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 93.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.