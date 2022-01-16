Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 659,230 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 659,230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GAP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 358,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPS stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

