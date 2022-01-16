Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,053 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLK opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

