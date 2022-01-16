Forsta AP Fonden Sells 105,900 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

