Pitcairn Co. Has $332,000 Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cowen by 90.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COWN stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $957.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.