Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.27 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

