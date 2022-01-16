HAP Trading LLC Sells 102,521 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

HAP Trading LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,521 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

