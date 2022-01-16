Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

