AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after acquiring an additional 596,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

