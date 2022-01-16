Medicalchain (MTN) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.48 million and $73,480.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

