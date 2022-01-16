Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

