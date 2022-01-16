Pitcairn Co. Acquires 747 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.