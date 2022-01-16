Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

