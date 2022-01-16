Pitcairn Co. Sells 87 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $156.39 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.