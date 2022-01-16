AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $145.02 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

