AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,092 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.49 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

