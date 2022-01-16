AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,541 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

